HEALTH

Argentina sees record number of daily Covid-19 cases

By NewsWire
0
18

Argentina again saw a record number of daily cases of Covid-19, detecting 139,853 new infections in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The daily figure on Friday raised the country’s total to 6,932,972 cases since the onset of the pandemic, while 96 more deaths in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 117,901.

Tuesday had seen a new record of daily cases, with 134,439 infections, as the country experiences its third wave of outbreaks driven by the Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported.

In intensive care units, 2,268 patients were hospitalised, with bed occupancy of 41.7 per cent nationwide and 41.4 per cent in Greater Buenos Aires.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said the country last week set a “vaccination record with 2.6 million doses applied” against Covid-19.

“We are working to speed up all the vaccines,” she added.

20220115-055401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.