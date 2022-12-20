Argentina saw a 129 per cent jump in Covid-19 cases in the past week, the Health Ministry said amid concerns of a resurgence.

Tests detected 62,261 new cases, up from 27,119 registered in the week ending on December 11, Xinhua news agency reported citing data issued by the Ministry.

The latest figure marks the highest number of weekly cases since epidemiological reports began to be issued every seven days starting April 17.

Argentina has registered a total of 9,829,236 Covid-19 cases with 180,080 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The Public Vaccination Monitor reported that so far 119,195,142 Covid shots have been distributed, and 111,659,740 have been administered.

Since a few days ago, it has become possible for everyone over 18 to receive a fifth dose in Argentina, or a third booster shot.

