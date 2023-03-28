SPORTSFOOTBALL

Argentina’s World Cup triumph yet to sink in: Messi

Lionel Messi has said that he has yet to fully grasp the magnitude of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The Argentina captain made the comments during a ceremony in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, during which the Albiceleste players and coaching staff received medals and trophies to commemorate the country’s third World Cup trophy, reports Xinhua.

“Even with all the recognition we are receiving for being world champions, I think we are still not really aware of what we have achieved,” Messi said.

The 35-year-old, who scored two goals in the final against France and won the Golden Ball for the tournament’s best player, reiterated his desire to continue playing at the international level.

“We are thinking about what is coming and not about what we did. I am satisfied with this,” the Paris Saint-Germain forward said. “I have achieved practically everything in football. Now all I have to do is enjoy what I have left,” he added.

The ceremony came four days after 80,000 fans packed into the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires to watch Argentina’s 2-0 friendly victory over Panama, the team’s first match since the World Cup final in December.

The Albiceleste will play another friendly against Curacao in Santiago del Estero on Tuesday.

