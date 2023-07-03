Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez of Argentina, arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to India.

The Aston Villa player landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Monday evening, one of the top reigning World Cup winners to visit India.

“I am really excited, feeling great. It was a dream (coming to India). I had promised to come to India, I am happy to be here,” Martinez told reporters at the airport. Martinez was given a rousing welcome by fans of Argentina on his arrival in Kolkata on Monday.

Martinez pulled off some big saves in the tiebreaker in the final as he won the Golden Glove in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He is lined up to inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ at the Salt Lake Stadium.

According to reports, Satadru Dutta, a sports promoter and consultant, is behind Martinez’s visit to Kolkata. Dutta is known for organising visits of legendary footballers like Diego Maradona, Pele and Cafu to the City of Joy.

2023070333501