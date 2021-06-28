The Argentine government on Sunday called for national unity to overcome the pandemic, as it mourned more than 92,000 people who died from Covid-19 in the country.

“We are here to remember each of the people who were fatal victims of the pandemic. Each of them had a name, a life,” said Argentine President Alberto Fernandez during a ceremony held at the Kirchner Cultural Center of Buenos Aires.

“This is a ceremony of recollection and reflection,” he said when attending the ceremony along with representative from various sectors of society, including essential workers and provincial Governors, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“With this pandemic, we are witnessing a true cataclysm that is plaguing humanity. The millions of deaths have shocked the entire world, as well as the almost 100,000 deceased in our own country,” he added.

Argentina has reported 4,393,142 cases and 92,317 deaths from Covid-19 as of Saturday.

