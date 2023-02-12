Argentine right-back Renzo Saravia could join Brazilian Serie A club Atletico Mineiro for the 2023 season, according to local media reports.

Atletico manager Eduardo Coudet has made Saravia a top transfer target, having worked with the 29-year-old at Racing Club in 2018 and 2019, reports Xinhua news agency. It added that the parties were negotiating a two-year deal.

Saravia, who has been capped nine times for Argentina, is a free agent after parting ways with Botafogo in January.

He is also understood to have attracted interest from clubs in the United States, Spain and Germany.

Atletico Mineiro currently have two other Argentine players in their squad: Cristian Pavon and Matias Zaracho.

20230212-100202