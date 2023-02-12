SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Argentine defender Saravia on Atletico Mineiro radar

NewsWire
0
0

Argentine right-back Renzo Saravia could join Brazilian Serie A club Atletico Mineiro for the 2023 season, according to local media reports.

Atletico manager Eduardo Coudet has made Saravia a top transfer target, having worked with the 29-year-old at Racing Club in 2018 and 2019, reports Xinhua news agency. It added that the parties were negotiating a two-year deal.

Saravia, who has been capped nine times for Argentina, is a free agent after parting ways with Botafogo in January.

He is also understood to have attracted interest from clubs in the United States, Spain and Germany.

Atletico Mineiro currently have two other Argentine players in their squad: Cristian Pavon and Matias Zaracho.

20230212-100202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Diogo Jota signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

    Neymar to play on at World Cup despite injury: Brazil coach...

    FIFA World Cup: Unity is our strength, says Spain’s veteran midfielder...

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC coach Gombau urges his players to exploit...