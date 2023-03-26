SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Argentine Football Association names training complex after Lionel Messi

NewsWire
0
0

Argentine football star Lionel Messi was honoured in the town of Ezeiza on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where the Argentine Football Association (AFA) named its training complex after the national team captain.

“Welcome to the home of the world champion. Welcome to the home of all our national teams, that has introduced Argentine football to the world,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said during the launching ceremony on Saturday.

He indicated that there will be a new sports housing complex on the site, which will also bear the star’s name, reports news agency Xinhua.

For his part, Messi thanked authorities for the recognition and noted that he has been visiting the site for 20 years and feels “a very special energy” every time he enters.

“I’ve been through hard times, but even in those moments coming here helped me forget everything and be happy, something I still feel,” the 35-year-old said.

“I’m glad that after so long this site is going to bear my name. I’m one of those people who believes that tributes should be made during a person’s lifetime,” he added.

20230326-103804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World Cup qualifiers: Messi ready and motivated, says Argentina boss

    Real Madrid beat Liverpool in delayed final to win 14th Champions...

    We learned a lot from the game against Kerala, says FC...

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Nunez sees red, Diaz rescues point