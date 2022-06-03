WORLD

Argentine govt confident to meet IMF targets for 2nd review

The Argentine government has “no doubt” that it will meet the targets agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its second technical review, Argentine Presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti said.

“The first review is going very well despite all the doomsayers,” she added on Thursday.

“The same will happen with the second review. Everything is going as the government planned.”

In March, the Argentine government and the IMF approved a series of goals to resolve a debt of $44.5 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

They are linked to a fiscal deficit reduction, the gradual elimination of the Central Bank of Argentina’s assistance to the Treasury, and an increase in international reserves.

The implementation of the agreement calls for quarterly reviews, with fulfillment accompanied by new IMF credit disbursements.

Among the macroeconomic goals is the reduction of the primary deficit by 2.5 per cent of the GDP in 2022, followed by 1.9 per cent in 2023 and 0.9 per cent in 2024.

