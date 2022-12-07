Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has been sentenced to six years in jail for corruption and a lifetime ban from holding public office.

An Argentine court on Tuesday convicted the 69-year-old of “fraudulent administration” over irregular public works contracts awarded during her two-term presidency between 2007 and 2015, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Vice President will not face immediate imprisonment and is also expected to appeal against the sentence.

She denied the allegations and called the court a “firing squad”.

It is the first time that a sitting Vice President has been convicted of a crime in the country.

Also on Tuesday, Fernandez de Kirchner wrote on social media after the ruling that she will not be a candidate for any political office in 2023 general elections.

