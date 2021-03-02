AI enterprise Argoid plans to further build on its technology to increase its customer base along with sustaining product leadership positioning with its latest fund raiser of $1.7 million, according to a company statement.

It has raised $1.7 million in a seed round led by YourNest Venture Capital, an early-stage fund focused on the deep-tech and enterprise segments.

Other institutional investors also participated in this funding round including Turbostart and TeamLaunchpad.vc, a venture capital affiliate of Rock Mountain Capital and Catch NYC.

“This investment will enable Argoid to further build on their technology to sustain the product leadership positioning and increase their customer base and satisfaction with more promising results,” the statement said.

Founded in 2019, Argoid’s AI-driven platform, offers differentiated personalisation offerings for several segments including, streaming media, UGC (user-generated content), e-commerce, ed-tech enterprises, and media publishers.

“Argoid’s mission is to enable its customers to achieve the industry’s highest possible conversion and retention rates by empowering them to deliver hyper-personalized consumer experiences at scale and in realtime. We are pleased to have found value-added partner-investors in YourNest Venture Capital, TeamLaunchpad.vc, and Turbostart, who share our vision,” company CEO & Co-Founder, Gokul Muralidharan, said.

