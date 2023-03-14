ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ariana DeBose starstruck on meeting Morgan Freeman

NewsWire
‘West Side Story’ actress Ariana DeBose was understandably starstruck at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Oscar winner, 32, shared the sweet moment she met Morgan Freeman at the award show, sharing a clip to Instagram of the two of them crossing paths as they were interviewed backstage, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Wholesome moments only. It was an honour to meet you sir @morganfreeman!” wrote Debose in the caption.

In the video, she looks up to see Freeman, 85, standing behind her and gasps in reaction, before he playfully feigns a gasp back. “No, I just really respect and love you a lot, sir,” DeBose told him before shaking his hand. “And my name’s Ariana, and it’s a pleasure to meet you.”

As per ‘People’, Freeman responded with a “How do you do, Ariana?” before asking her to clarify the spelling of her name. “And I’m gonna get out of the way so you can talk to our good friends. You have a nice day,” Debose said before starting to walk away.

“So far, so good,” Freeman remarked, to which she responded: “It’s not too shabs, right?”

The West Side Story star’s jaw appropriately dropped as she walked away. Freeman then told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that DeBose’s reaction was similar to most actors when meeting him for the first time.

