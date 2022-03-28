American actress-singer Ariana DeBose won the Oscars for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in the remake of the musical “West Side Story” directed by Steven Spielberg.

She played the role of Anita, the girlfriend of Sharks gang leader Bernardo, and sings the famous number “America”.

In the original film Anita was played by Rita Moreno, who also won an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress for the role in 1962. With this Ariana became the only openly queer woman to win an Oscar and the second Latina actor to bag the coveted statuette.

DeBose joined Jennifer Lawrence as the only actors born in the 90s to have won an Oscar to their credit.

20220328-061801