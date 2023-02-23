ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Singer Ariana Grande has excited her fans by teasing new music in a recent social media post.

The 29-year-old songstress posted a video of herself recording vocals for an unknown song before the former Nickelodeon star showed off her editing skills, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Ariana, who has more than 357 million followers on Instagram, only shared a glimpse of her stunning vocals in the clip – captioned with a star and moon emoji – which was also uploaded on to TikTok.

The caption on the video read: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, fans raced to the comment section, with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo replying: “My two favourite emojis,” followed by a red heart.

The Weeknd commented with alternating star and moon emojis, while model Chrissy Teigen said: “Miss your voice.”

Ariana is currently filming the movie adaptation of musical Wicked, where she will portray Glinda the Good opposite Tony and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo.

