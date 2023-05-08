Popular singer Arijit Singh, who is currently touring the country, got injured during his live performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Sunday. A slew of pictures are doing the rounds on social media, where the singer is seen reprimanding a fan who tried to pull his hand during his live performance.

In a video that surfaced the event last night, the singer can be heard telling the fan, “Why you pulled my hand? See, now I can’t even move my hand.

Arijit’s hand was pulled again, when the singer went to the fan and said: “I want you guys to have fun. But if I am not able to perform, then you won’t be able to have fun. You’re pulling me like that and now my hands are shaking. So should I leave?”

To which, the audience were quick to shout, “Nooooooooo.”

A clip also shows, the fans tried to pull his hand, Arijit lost control and was left with an injury. The singer then asks his fans to always respect artistes.

He also received initial treatment for the injury on the stage and resumed his performance.

