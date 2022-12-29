ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjit Singh show controversy: Adhikari refers to Mamata’s tweet about Ghulam Ali in 2015

NewsWire
0
0

As a political slugfest has erupted over the cancellation of a concert by popular playback singer Arijit Singh at the Eco Park in Kolkata scheduled for early next year, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari has referred to a Twitter message by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in October 2015 over cancellation of a concert by Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali in Mumbai following threats from Shiv Sena.

After the show of Ghulam Ali was cancelled, Banerjee, in a Twitter message on October 8, 2015, invited the legendary Pakistani singer to conduct a concert in Kolkata.

“Music has no boundaries. Music is the rhythm of heart. Ghulam Ali Ji concert can be held in Kolkata. We will make all arrangements,” she posted.

Referring to that Twitter message, Adhikari on Thursday issued a fresh Twitter message questioning the Chief Minister for not showing the same open-mindedness about Arijit Singh. “Music has no boundaries when it comes to Pakistani Ghulam Ali but the case is different for Hindustani Arijit Singh,” he said.

The BJP has alleged that the singer has paid the price for singing the popular song “Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua” in the presence Banerjee at the recent inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which was attended, among others, by top Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukherjee.

BJP’s IT cell chief and the party’s observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya and the state president of BJP’s youth wing in West Bengal Indranil Khan took to Twitter targeting the state government and ruling Trinamool Congress on this count.

However, state Urban Development Affairs minister and Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim dismissed such allegations and claimed that all programmes at ECO Park during that time had been cancelled keeping in mind the G20 seminar.

20221229-214203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Warriorr’ to hit screens on July 14

    IANS Review: ‘Maanaadu’: A neat entertainer that doesn’t disappoint (IANS Rating:...

    Ananya Khare: I play negative characters with a lot of fun

    Team ‘Major’ meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray