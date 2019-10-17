Arjun: Being Chelsea FC ambassador is ‘surreal feeling’

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor has been roped in as the Brand Ambassador of Chelsea Football Club (FC) for India. The actor calls it a dream come true and a surreal feeling.

Arjun on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself with Frank Lampard, the manager of English professional football club Chelsea.

“Official Brand Ambassador of Chelsea FC ???? Don’t ever stop believing because dreams do come true! It’s a surreal feeling… I cannot express how happy, proud and excited I am! Thank you @chelseafc and @franklampard. #Blessed.”

The announcement was made in Chelsea FC’s training ground in Cobham, UK, in the esteemed presence of their legendary former player and current manager Lampard.

“We are delighted to welcome Arjun Kapoor into the Chelsea FC family. He is a versatile actor with a fantastic personality and a deep love for the club. Arjun’s charisma and passion will be brought onto screens as he hosts our brand-new digital fan-show ‘Out of the Blue with Arjun Kapoor’,” Lampard said.

As a brand ambassador for the club in India, Arjun will be featured in a series of digital talk shows where he will interact with Chelsea FC fans and the current squad members, bringing the Indian Chelsea FC community closer to the players and the club.

“I have passionately rooted for the club, celebrated the victories and felt the heart breaks from the losses. Chelsea FC is in a rebuilding phase and as a fan, I’m privileged that I’m getting to spread the word in India through my knowledge of the club and the game. I feel like a child inside and can’t stop smiling,” Arjun said.

–IANS

dc/ksk