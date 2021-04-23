Actor Arjun Bijlani has lately been treating fans with workout videos on social media. However, while he appreciates the compliments on being in shape, the actor believes that fitness is more than that.

“I don’t think at any point I can say I have learnt everything about fitness, ” says Arjun, who has been part of multiple popular shows on television, and who will soon be seen in adventure reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi”, while chatting with IANS.

“Every day is a new learning, a new challenge, and a new mountain to climb. It is a continuous cycle and I want to keep moving to gain more and more knowledge about it,” he adds.

To stay fit, Arjun keeps learning new things about a healthy lifestyle. “I am trying to learn new training methods and forms every day because to me, being a fitness enthusiast is not only about looking good or being in shape, it also about discovering myself through it,” he says.

