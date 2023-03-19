ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun Bijlani celebrates 20 yrs of togetherness with his wife Neha Swami

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who was last seen in ‘Splitsvilla X4’, is celebrating 20 years of togetherness with his wife, Neha Swami. The couple got married on May 20, 2013, however, they met each other 20 years back.

Recalling his first meeting with his wife, the actor said: “I met her 20 yrs ago at a hotel where I had gone with a friend. Her simplicity appealed to me and eventually, we started dating.”

The actor shared a picture of him with his wife and wrote in the caption: “Happy 20!! (heart emoji).”

Arjun is a successful actor and he always tries to balance his personal and professional life perfectly. He is an absolute family man.

He added: “Life is good and it’s all about loving your family. I love to spend quality time with my wife and son. Twenty years of togetherness is a very good Feeling. My wife completely completes me totally.”

On the work front, Arjun has been part of a number of TV shows like ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Kavach’, among others. Recently, he made a special appearance in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ and will be seen in a special appearance in ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

