Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann-starrer ‘Roohnaiyat’ trailer out

The trailer of the upcoming web series titled ‘Roohaniyat’ starring Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann was released on Friday.

The story of the web series revolves around the love journey of two characters and deals with the elements from the first date, moments of intimacy, first fight, the spark of jealousy and the journey of realising if this is love for life.

Talking about the show Arjun said, “Shooting for this series has been an amazing experience. This show is all about finding answers to whether love forever exists. This is not your usual love story. It has twists and turns that no one expects.”

Kanika added, “When I read the script of ‘Roohaniyat’, it had me hooked from the very start. Prisha is an unpredictable girl who believes in the concept of true love and soulmates. I could relate to that character being a hopeless romantic myself. I hope the audience enjoys the series and appreciates our work.”

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, the series also featuring – Aman Verma and Smita Bansal, releases on MX Player on March 23.

20220311-140603