ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun Bijlani seeks Bappa’s blessings for ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay…’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor and show host Arjun Bijlani was seen seeking the blessings of Bappa at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Sunday as he prepares to play the male lead in the new Zee TV show, ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti’.

Arjun has prerviously been seen in ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

Arjun Bijlani and the show’s producer, Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD, visited the temple. During an interaction with the media, Arjun said: “It is a ritual for me. Each time I start something new, I seek Bappa’s blessings. And this time, my lucky charm (son) is with me.”

Later, Bijlani took to his social media profile and confirmed the show. He wrote, “Hey friends! Just wanted to update you all that I visited the Siddhivinayak temple yesterday to seek blessings for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti’, which begins shooting tomorrow in the holy city of Banaras!”

He concluded by saying: “As always, I need your love and blessings to make this project a success, so please keep me in your prayers! Thank you all for your support.”

Bijlani has been busy with hosting gigs on TV. His last full-fledged fiction show was Colors TV’s ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ in 2019.

20230529-151205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dia Mirza pledges financial aid to frontline forest warriors

    Salman Khan to host upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    Fatima Sana Shaikh couldn’t say no to Ritviz’s ‘Taj’

    Actor Sandeep Nahar committed suicide, was declared dead on arrival at...