Actor Arjun Bijlani is happy with the way his acting journey has shaped up.

He says he has seen both highs and lows, which is why he takes working hard very seriously.

Arjun made his acting debut with the television show “Kartika”. He was then seen in shows such as “Left Right Left”, “Miley Jab Hum Tum”, “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”, “Naagin”, “Kavach”, “Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan”.

Talking about his journey in showbiz, Arjun told IANS: “Even today, there are times when it feels surreal. The amount of love that’s been given makes me feel very blessed.”

Arjun enjoys a strong fan base. He currently has a following ofA 5.1 million on Instagram and 206.6KA followers on Twitter.

He credits his fans for the success he has today.

“It’s been an interesting and enriching journey. I’ve seen both highs and lows, which is why I take working hard very seriously. My fans have stayed extremely loyal to me over the years and I feel grateful for it,” he said.

–IANS

dc/sdr/