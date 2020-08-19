TV actor Arjun Bijlani suffers ligament injury, shares news with fans

Arjun Bijlani has torn his ligament. The actor took to social media to confirm the injury to fans on Wednesday.

In a picture he posted of his injured leg on Instagram Stories, Arjun wears black braces of his injured leg.

“Ligament tear,” Arjun captioned the image, with a sad emoji.

He also shared a post about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, expressing joy over the CBI being handed the investigation into the latter’s death on Wednesday by the Supreme Court.

Millions prayed .. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput . Waiting for the truth to come out… — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) August 19, 2020

“Thank you God … #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbiforssr … victory for millions of people. #prayers,” Arjun wrote along with an image of him praying in front of a Ganesha idol.