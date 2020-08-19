Canindia News

TV actor Arjun Bijlani suffers ligament injury, shares news with fans

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE021

Arjun Bijlani has torn his ligament. The actor took to social media to confirm the injury to fans on Wednesday.

In a picture he posted of his injured leg on Instagram Stories, Arjun wears black braces of his injured leg.

“Ligament tear,” Arjun captioned the image, with a sad emoji.

He also shared a post about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, expressing joy over the CBI being handed the investigation into the latter’s death on Wednesday by the Supreme Court.

“Thank you God … #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbiforssr … victory for millions of people. #prayers,” Arjun wrote along with an image of him praying in front of a Ganesha idol.

