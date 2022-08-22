‘Naagin’ fame Arjun Bijlani opens up on joining Sunny Leone as co-host in reality show MTV ‘Splitsvilla X4’.

Arjun says: “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV ‘Splitsvilla X4’! The show has always been such a massive hit with the youth, and I’ve always loved its game-changing concept.”

He is going to replace Rannvijay Singh, who was the co-host in last season.

Bijlani won the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and is now all excited to be part of the youth-based reality show.

He shares: “As my fans know, I’m always up for new and fun stuff, so I’m super excited to take up this mantle. I’m definitely looking forward to taking the entertainment quotient a notch up with my lovely co-host, Sunny, for the new season. I’m sure fans are going to love it.”

Speaking of Arjun co-hosting the show, Sunny adds: “I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I’m sure we’re going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience to watch.”

The youth-centric show is all about young boys and girls trying to secure their place in Splitsvilla, a villa and for that period they are just cut-off from family and friends. They compete with each other to win the show and try to find love by mingling with fellow contestants.

The 13th season was won by Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ will be airing on MTV.

