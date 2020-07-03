TV star Arjun Bijlani has a funny take on his inflated power bill

Telly star Arjun Bijlani is among celebrities who have complained about inflated electricity bills, but he has given his complaint a humorous twist.

“My last name is Bijlani. And friends call me bijli. Aur mere bijli ka bill aaya haiiiiiiiiiiii (my electricity bill is) 48970. Shukriya @Adani_Elec_Mum.I guess bharna toh padega (I guess I’ll have to pay up),” tweeted the “State Of Siege: 26/11” actor.

My last name is Bijlani. And friends call me bijli . Aur mere bijli ka bill aaya haiiiiiiiiiiii 48970 .. 😂😂😂. Shukriya @Adani_Elec_Mum . I guess bharna toh padega. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) July 3, 2020

Residents across Mumbai have been complaining about abnormally high electricity bills, which they received after the lockdown.

The list of celebrities includes Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia.

Actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the first celebrities who had tweeted to complain that there has been an “insane rise” in the electricity bill for the month of June 2020.