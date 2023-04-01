ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun celebrates 7 years of ‘Ki & Ka’, posts pic with Kareena

NewsWire
0
0

As their film ‘Ki & Ka’ clocked seven years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate the moment.

Arjun took to Twitter, where he shared a picture posing with Kareena from Amrita Arora’s birthday. In the image, the two actors are seen dressed in black as they posed for the camera.

“Jab KI met KA AGAIN! #KareenaKapoorKhan #7YearsOfKiAndKa #RBalki @ErosNow,” Arjun captioned the image.

Released in 2016, ‘Ki & Ka’ is directed by R. Balki. The film revolves around Kia, an ambitious woman, who marries Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They enjoy their unconventional relationship until challenges including ego clashes and jealousy set in.

Looking forward, Kareena will be seen next in ‘The Birmingham Murders’, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and ‘The Crew’. Arjun has ‘The LadyKiller’ lined up for release.

20230401-122601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Till’ trailer shows a mother’s relentless fight for justice

    Kunchacko Boban pens emotional tribute to late Malayalam screenwriter John Paul

    Vivek Agnihotri in Bhopal, evades question on ‘homosexual’ remark

    Actor Vishnu Vishal to launch brother Rudra in 2022