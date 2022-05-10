The death of BJP youth leader Arjun Chaurasia, whose body was found hanging in an abandoned room near his residence at Cossipore in North Kolkata on May 6, is anti-mortem in nature, according to post-mortem report of the Command Hospital in Kolkata.

The hospital authorities submitted the post-mortem report before the division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s chief justice Prakash Srivastava on Tuesday morning. The report mentioned that the reason for the was anti-mortem in nature and choking of wind-wipe due to hanging. Presence of lasso marks around his neck was also mentioned in the report.

The division bench ordered that the post-mortem report and other related documents be submitted to the special investigation report (SIT) of Kolkata Police. The report strengthens the theory of suicide as claimed by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

However, BJP leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal said that although the post-mortem states the reason of death as anti-mortem, they will wait for the viscera report which might prove whether Chaurasia was made intoxicated before being hanged. “Circumstantial evidence clearly say that it cannot be a case of suicide,” Tibrewal said.

Chaurasia’s family, however, declined to accept that Arjun had committed suicide. “There was no reason to believe that my brother committed suicide. We will wait for the report of the special investigation team in the matter and then we will decide our next course of action,” said Arjun’s brother, Anand Chaurasia. He also said that even if his brother has committed suicide, he would like to know the reason that prompted him to do so.

However, their mother Lachmina Chaurasia is still demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter. “I want justice,” she said.

On May 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he wants a CBI inquiry in the matter. On Saturday, the post-mortem of Chaurasia’s body was conducted at Command Hospital following an order by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, in presence of two doctors one each from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Kalyani and state- rune RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

20220510-125859