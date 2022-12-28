Playback singer Arjun Kanungo has joined forces with Channa Jandali for the track ‘Geddi’, which can be best described as a party headbanger. The song hit the airwaves on Wednesday.

The song celebrates true friendship and brotherhood. The joyful and peppy track lifts the listeners’ spirits and serves as a reminiscent of all the fun moments with friends. The music beats and cheerful lyrics make it an ideal song for a road trip.

Talking about the “high-energy” Punjabi song, Arjun Kanungo said: “It was great working with an upcoming artist like Channa and being a part of his journey, He has a lot of potential and it was fun being a small part of unlocking that potential.”

He added: “It’s always a joy working with my friends at Universal music and this project was no different. I am confident that the song will connect with the audience.”

His co-singer, Channa Jandali said: “It is my first song with Arjun and I think we have delivered a great song together. It was an amazing experience working with him on this song, and I loved every bit of the process.”

‘Geddi’ has been produced by Hyundai Spotlight.

