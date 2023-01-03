ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun Kanungo to appear in a cameo in ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Arjun Kanungo is set to make a cameo in Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, a romantic musical Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi.

Arjun said: “What a fun project to be part of! Anurag sir called me out of the blue and asked me if I want to come to London to shoot something with him.”

“I didn’t even ask what and jumped onto it! Next thing I know I’m in Amit Trivedi’s studio dubbing songs and packing for London! ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is a very different concept and it was an honour to work with Amit, who has been a long time inspiration for me. A big thank you to Anurag Sir for giving me this opportunity.”

‘Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat,’ starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut, was recently presented at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square this year.

The film was screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap’s ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under the Good Bad Films production is slated to release on 3rd February 2023.

20230103-140204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pankaj Tripathi weighs in on OTT-cinema debate

    Kapil Nirmal plays a demon in ‘Baal Shiv’

    Tamil comedy duo Jiiva, Mirchi Shiva back after canning major schedule...

    Raveena Tandon: Have always enjoyed doing movies from South