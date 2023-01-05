ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun Kapoor grateful to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestants for making him relive ‘2 States’

NewsWire
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor expressed his gratitude towards contestants Rishi Singh and Bidipta Chakraborty for making him relive the memories of his film ‘2 States’ through their performance.

On the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’, Rishi along with Bidipta Chakraborty performed on the track ‘Mast Magan’, originally sung by Arijit Singh for the 2014 film ‘2 States’.

After looking at their performance, Arjun, who acted in the film opposite Alia Bhatt, praised Rishi and Bidipta for singing the duet that took him down memory lane and he recalled his shooting days.

He shared: “I finally saw your face Rishi, you sang the entire song facing her! I could sense another vibe and emotion while you were performing. I feel both of you did justice to this song and thank you for making me relive ‘ 2 States’ again.”

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj are coming on the sets of the singing reality show to promote their film ‘Kuttey’

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

