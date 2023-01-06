ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun Kapoor on ‘Dhan Te Nan’: ‘I have danced my heart out to this song’

Actor Arjun Kapoor is a huge fan of Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Kaminey’ and said that he was over the moon when the makers of ‘Kuttey’ revealed to him that the cult hit song from the 2009 film ‘Dhan Te Nan’, was going to be incorporated in the upcoming movie.

Arjun said: “Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey is my all-time favourite film and I remember when Dhan Te Nan released, I used to dance to this song at every party. It was a song that was new, edgy and full of swagger.”

“So, when the makers told me that Dhan Te Nan will be a part of Kuttey and that I would get to dance on it, I was thrilled! It is like a dream come true moment for me.”

He added: “I have danced my heart out in my own style on this song for Kuttey. I have just let go because I was so happy to be dancing to a song that has so many memories from my past attached to it.”

“On the day of the shoot of this song, I had to pinch myself several times because I couldn’t believe that I was dancing to Dhan Te Nan for my film! It is our ode to the original cult hit.”

‘Kuttey’ is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it.

The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. It will be released on January 13, 2023.

