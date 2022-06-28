Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently in Paris with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple are taking a romantic holiday and Arjun Kapoor rang in his birthday with a special celebration with his lady love.

The couple have been sharing glimpses of their holiday on their social media. The actor, who rang in his birthday on Sunday, June 26, received wishes from his friends in B-Town including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and others.

In the midst of this, Arjun received a special birthday wish from his father Boney Kapoor as well. Boney shared a picture of himself along with Arjun and posted that his son is better looking than him.

On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, his dad Boney Kapoor shared a black and white collage of his picture back when he was young alongside a picture of Arjun. Right off the bat, the first thing that anyone can see is how strikingly similar father and son look.

To his post, Shabana Azmi commented, “Ditto father and beta (son).” Boney captioned his post, “Happy birthday beta (son) and stay motivated, you are for sure getting to be better looking than me.”

The following day, Arjun shared the post to his Instagram stories and responded to his father’s comment and wrote, “After your debut in Luv’s film we will all have competition for sure…”

Boney Kapoor who has spent most of his life producing his movies will soon be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Boney will reportedly play Ranbir’s father in the movie. Earlier, Boney Kapoor played a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s ‘AK vs AK’.

On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, both Malaika and Arjun posted on their Instagram. Malaika wished her “love” for his birthday and wrote, “Make a wish my love, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy birthday.”

Arjun too posted a solo pic of himself from Paris and wrote, “Look Maa your son is 37 today and all grown up… I miss you but I know you’re watching over me always and forever.” Arjun Kapoor will be seen soon in the thriller ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The movie will release in cinemas on July 29. His next project is ‘LadyKiller’ which also stars Bhumi Pedhnekar.