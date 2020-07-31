Canindia News

Arjun Kapoor recalls ‘the days when we roamed free’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE012

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recalled the days when people could roam free.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he posted a monochrome picture of himself. In the image, he is seen in what seems like an open landscape.

“Those were the days when we roamed free… #throwbackthursday,” he captioned the image.

Arjun recently went down memory lane and shared a throwback video from the shooting of “Mubarakan”, which was released three years back.

On the work front, he will be soon seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. Reportedly, the makers are planning to resume shooting for the film in Mumbai.

His film with Parineeti Chopra, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar“, is also ready for release.

Related posts

Bollywood’s big season roster

CanIndia New Wire Service

Home items, rods and tyres helping boxers train amidst lockdown

CanIndia New Wire Service

Police enforces complete lockdown in Delhi’s Okhla

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.