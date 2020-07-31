Arjun Kapoor recalls ‘the days when we roamed free’

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recalled the days when people could roam free.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he posted a monochrome picture of himself. In the image, he is seen in what seems like an open landscape.

“Those were the days when we roamed free… #throwbackthursday,” he captioned the image.

Arjun recently went down memory lane and shared a throwback video from the shooting of “Mubarakan”, which was released three years back.

On the work front, he will be soon seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. Reportedly, the makers are planning to resume shooting for the film in Mumbai.

His film with Parineeti Chopra, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar“, is also ready for release.