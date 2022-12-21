ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun Kapoor says that people want him to ‘push’ to deliver

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Arjun Kapoor is thrilled with the response he is getting for the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Kuttey’. He said that people want to see him push himself to perform.

Arjun said: “It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry loved the trailer of Kuttey and are excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance.”

“It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me with Kuttey trailer.”

He added: “Whatever people have seen is only a glimpse to what my character does in the film or what really happens in Kuttey.”

“If they are hooked onto our film, that’s all that we wanted to do with this trailer. Now, hope people will love what I have done in the film. I’m eager to see the response when the film releases.”

‘Kuttey’ is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son.

It will be released on January 13, 2023.

20221221-111404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dangerous to be an actress with the Taliban around: Leena Alam

    Is Varun Tej’s next film set against a war backdrop?

    Juhi Singh Bajwa on joining the cast of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya...

    Sushant Singh Rajput remembered by industry colleagues on 1st death anniversary