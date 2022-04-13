Arjun Kapoor is a busy man in Bollywood these days. The actor has been shooting for his upcoming projects back-to-back. After wrapping up the shoot for ‘Ek Villain Returns’, he immediately set out to the North of India to shoot for ‘Ladykiller’.

Now it seems even while his schedule is full, the actor has taken on yet another project, this one, reportedly is a light-hearted movie, which will be directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

According to reports, the actor-director duo has been discussing the possibility of a collaboration for quite some time now and only now the right subject came along.

Director Aziz is known for movies like ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Happy Bhaag Jaayegi’ and ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’. His latest project with Arjun Kapoor is also said to be in a similar genre as his past movies which includes a good blend of humour along with the right dose of drama.

The movie is expected to start production in the later half of 2022. Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani will be producing this movie under the Pooja Films banner.

As per latest reports, the script of the movie has been finalised and the movie is in the pre production stage. The crew is also currently in the process of zeroing in on the final ensemble casting for the film and the plan is to rope one of the A-list actresses to play the female lead paired opposite Arjun Kapoor, who is the male lead of the movie.

Besides Mudassar Aziz’s project, Arjun Kapoor has ‘Ladykiller’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in his kitty. He also has 2 other movies, which are remakes of South movies ‘Comali’ and ‘F2’ in the pipeline.