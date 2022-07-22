Arjun Kapoor is in the midst of promoting ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The actor is recently back in town after a dreamy vacation with his ladylove Malaika Arora. The couple painted the city of romance red with their PDA and pictures and now that they are back it seems as though Arjun Kapoor is planning to shift away from his girlfriend.

As per recent reports in Hindustan Times, Arjun has sold his four-bedroom apartment in Bandra West for Rs. 16 crores ($2.02 million).

It remains unclear as to why Arjun Kapoor sold the apartment at a loss because as per reports, he had purchased the apartment at Rs. 20 crores ($2.5 million) to be closer to his girlfriend, Malaika who resides in the same apartment, 81 Aureate Building.

Arjun Kapoor’s actual residence is in the Juhu area (Raheja Orchids, JVPD Scheme) and the sale agreement for this apartment was signed by his sister Anshula Kapoor.

The sale made by Arjun Kapoor has been to a Bhoir family – Shankar and Satyen Bhoir, who along with the house also get access to parking for three cars with the apartment sale.

The apartment sold by Arjun Kapoor is 4364 sq. ft on the 19th floor of the building and his girlfriend Malaika Arora owns an apartment in the same building which is worth Rs. 14.5 crores. As per reports, the purchasers had to pay Rs. 96 lakhs in stamp duty for this property.

As yet, the reason for the sale remains unknown. The property is considered one of the more high-end premium ones and has many celebrities residing in it. Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Kundrra and others are also fellow residents of that building.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his latest movie, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The movie releases in theatres on July 29, 2022. Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor also has ‘The Lady Killer’ with Bhumi Pedhnekar and Radhika Madan and he will also be seen in ‘Kuttey’ with Tabu.