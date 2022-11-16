ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun Kapoor talks about new series ‘Nishedh 2’

It is often seen that people are not comfortable to speak or open up on topics such as abortion, tuberculosis, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) and other such issues. However, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor asserts that these are core issues that need to be discussed and the 10-episode series ‘Nishedh 2’ is focused on these topics.

It is a sequel to the 13-part series ‘Nishedh’ that aired in 2020 and Bhumi Pednekar was roped in to support and promote the show.

Now, for season 2, the makers have got on board Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor to promote and support the series as cause brand ambassador and he says: “‘Nishedh Season 2’ completely resonates with its idea of ‘Khul Ke Bol’. For a young, curious mind a show like this sets in motion the cycle of asking difficult questions which further normalizes topics that were previously taboo. It all starts with an open conversation.”

Set in and around Modern University in the fictional town of Premnagar, it is a story of a student Innaya, who finds it difficult to speak up on topics like sex and relationships when she has to make a film on it. Similarly, an ambitious influencer Hina finds out that she is suffering from tuberculosis but tries to hide it for her image on social media. Such intriguing and touching stories are part of the series.

‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame Asheema Vardaan, who plays the role of Inaaya in the series adds: “‘Nishedh’ looks at relevant issues of the youth with a lens of acceptance and openness. The series involves powerful themes around topics which should’ve been easy to converse about but are twice as difficult. I’m sure people will find a reflection of themselves and their social circles in our characters and relate to the challenges they face.”

‘Nishedh 2’ is releasing on November 19 on MTV.

