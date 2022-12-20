ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arjun Kapoor: ‘Was in my bucket list to have Gulzar’s name attached to my film’

It’s a dream come true for actor Arjun Kapoor as legendary lyricist Gulzaar has penned the lyrics for songs in his upcoming film ‘Kuttey’. The actor said it was in his bucket list to have his name attached to his movie.

In the trailer launch of ‘Kuttey’, Arjun said: “‘Kuttey’ is a big tick mark for me because I got to work with so many unbelievable talents. It was in my bucket list to have Gulzar sahab’s name attached to my film. ‘Kuttey’ is the fruition of ten years of my journey’.”

‘Kuttey’ is touted to be a dark comedy that also has other outstanding actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it.

The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. Arjun is seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

‘Kuttey’ is set to release in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

20221220-131213

