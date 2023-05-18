Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is the current Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, has been given the charge of Ministry for Law and Justice.

According to a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, Meghwal has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju.

Meghwal’s office confirmed to IANS that they were unaware of the development till the news came.

“It’s just now we have come to know about this development after the news came out.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s former state president Satish Poonia said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the popular MP from Bikaner, the voice of the underprivileged Shri @arjunrammeghwal ji on being made the Union Law Minister and since thanks and regards to the popular leader of the world, respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji from the people and workers of Rajasthan.”

Currently three MPs from Rajasthan are serving as central government ministers, namely Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is cabinet minister for Jal Shakti ministry; Kailash Chaudhary as minister of state for agriculture, and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

It needs to be mentioned here that the desert state will go for Assembly polls in December this year.

