INDIA

Arjun Meghwal gets law ministry (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is the current Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, has been given the charge of Ministry for Law and Justice.

According to a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, Meghwal has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju.

Meghwal’s office confirmed to IANS that they were unaware of the development till the news came.

“It’s just now we have come to know about this development after the news came out.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s former state president Satish Poonia said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the popular MP from Bikaner, the voice of the underprivileged Shri @arjunrammeghwal ji on being made the Union Law Minister and since thanks and regards to the popular leader of the world, respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji from the people and workers of Rajasthan.”

Currently three MPs from Rajasthan are serving as central government ministers, namely Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is cabinet minister for Jal Shakti ministry; Kailash Chaudhary as minister of state for agriculture, and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

It needs to be mentioned here that the desert state will go for Assembly polls in December this year.

20230518-121804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wildlife volunteers rescue injured peahen from dining room in Agra

    Communal violence on rise in Rajasthan due to Cong’s appeasement politics:...

    Markets opened on a positive note

    ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ star Satish Shah puts pic with flag, gets...