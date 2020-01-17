Arjun Munda elected president of AAI

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Union Minister Arjun Munda was on Saturday elected the president of the Archery Association of India (AAI) in a much-delayed election that could prove the first step towards reversing its suspension by World Archery.

Munda beat his rival BVP Rao by a margin of 34-18 and his entire panel secured the majority share of votes and were elected for a full tenure of four years in an election that was held as per the Delhi High Court orders.

26 out of 31 state associations cast their votes with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir being excluded from the electoral college.

In a statement, Munda said that reversing the AAI’s suspension by World Archery will be one of the top priorities of the association. “Lifting ban of the World Archery, restoring the recognition status of the Association with the Ministry of Sports, setting up more more archery academies, streamlining the activities of the Association, generating funds through sponsorships etc are in our priority list,” Munda said.

“Securing full quota places in women category for Tokyo Olympics, preparing Indian team for Olympics, international events and providing all necessary facilities are our priorities,” he said.

“The faith placed in my team for the next four years is overwhelming and gives us strength with a sense of responsibility at the same time to work vigorously for fulfilling the aspirations of the association and to make the country a superpower on the world map.

“I assure all the people who are connected with archery directly or indirectly and our countrymen that their expectations from the game of archery will be met.”

–IANS

