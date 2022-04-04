Actors Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli are all set to make waves on the digital platform with their brand-new investigative thriller mini web series, ‘London Files’.

The show, which will stream on Voot Select, is a six-episode series and Arjun Rampal plays the lead role of Om who is the lead detective in the show.

The story revolves around Om who is investigating a murder while dealing with several issues on the personal front. In the meanwhile, he is forced to take on a new case of a person called Amar Roy (Purab Kohli) whose daughter has gone missing.

Rampal has to find the missing girl in London and the show takes the viewers through his journey of discovering the truth while navigating through London’s political divide.

In addition to Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli, the show also stars Medha Rana, Sapna Pabbi, Gopal Dutt, Eva Jane Willis and Sagar Arya.

‘London Files’ has been directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures. With a total of six episodes, this mini series will premiere on April 21, 2022 on Voot Select.

Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli both have worked on web series before. Arjun Rampal starred in the 2019 web series, ‘A Final Call’, which was a gripping drama.

Purab Kohli’s list of web series and OTT movies is longer. Notable among them are ‘Out of Love’ series, which streamed on Hotstar. He was also in the Netflix original ‘Typewriter’. In addition, Purab Kohli has been a noted character actor for movies, TV shows and web series for several years.