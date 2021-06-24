Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media on Thursday to wish daughter Myra on her 16th birthday.

Arjun, who has two daughters — Myra and Mahikaa — with ex-wife Mehr Jesia, is currently on vacation in Budapest with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

The actor wrote that he wishes to meet Myra soon.

Posting multiple pictures that feature him with Myra and Arik on Instagram, Arjun captioned: “Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan @myra_rampal love you beyond and more can’t wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday.”

Arjun and Gabriella have been putting up pictures from their vacations and giving followers major vacation goals. The actor also recently debuted a new look, donning silver platinum hair colour. He was widely appreciated by fans for the new look.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film “Dhakkad”, with actress Kangana Ranaut. He plays the role of the antagonist Rudraveer.

The actor will also be seen in the film “The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon”. The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar.

