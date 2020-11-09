Canindia News

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raids at his Mumbai home

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Arjun Rampal after raiding the Bollywood actor’s home, official sources said.

According to top NCB sources, the searches are in connection with drugs-related cases the agency has registered in recent months.

The source, however, remained tight-lipped and didn’t reveal the details.

On October 19, the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, a brother of Rampal’s south African girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

The NCB had also summoned veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala in connection with the arrest of his wife Shabana Saeed and alleged seizure of drugs from her on Sunday.

