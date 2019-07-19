Arjun Rampal’s baby boy makes Instagram debut

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal’s baby boy is not even one week old, but he is already setting trends in the virtual world.

Model Gabriella Demetriades, who gave birth to her first child with Arjun on July 18, shared a glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram story. The cute image has become a favourite on social media.

In the greyscale image, Arjun is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby is not visible, one can see his hands as Arjun looks at him adoringly.

South African model Gabriella also posted a selfie of herself from the hospital bed, writing: “Needed a change”.

It is not clear what change she is referring to — whether she meant her lifestyle, from modelling to motherhood or a change in hair colour. She also shared an image of someone holding a gift box with a stuffed teddy bear inside.

In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and were expecting their first child together. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

