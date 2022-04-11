Actor Arjun Singh Shekhawat, who previously featured in TV show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, has been roped in for ‘Mithai’ that stars Soumitrisha Kundu and Adrit Roy in lead roles.

He says: “I’m excited to join the cast of ‘Mithai’. I’m playing a promising role of Rohan in the show. Rohan is an NRI, who comes to India to meet his extended family and later falls in love with a girl here. Rohan is a gentleman who usually gets attention from any girl around and is rich too. Rohan has great screen timing in the show with a lot of twists and turns. I was always waiting to portray such a role. It’s a dream come true.”

Arjun who has earlier acted for shows like ‘Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story’ and ‘Nimki Vidhayak’ feels with the show he will get to play a romantic character on screen.

He adds: “For the first time I’m acting for a romantic role. I’m sure my audience will love me. I’m a fan of mega star Rajesh Khanna sahab. And as an actor he is an inspiration for me to learn romancing on screen. I also enjoy reading romantic novels which is also helping me to prepare myself for the role. All I can say is that I’m a romantic person in real life too hence it will be fun essaying on reel too.”

‘Mithai’ is a love story between a girl trading in sweets and a business-minded guy.

