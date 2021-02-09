Arjun Soori hogged the limelight on Tuesday after sending home third seed Laksh Thapliyal of Delhi to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the PET Cup TS-7 at the Top Serve Tennis Academy here on Tuesday. Arjun scripted an easy 6-1, 6-1 victory over his fancied opponent.
Meanwhile, Unnathi Muralidhar scored an upset win in the Girls’ U-12 category with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over fourth seed Sara Rajesh.
Results:
Boys U-12
Round-1
Arjun Soori bt 3-Laksh Thapliyal 6-1, 6-1
Anirudh Palanisamy bt Sanjay Girish Kumar 5-7, 6-4, 7-5
Girls U-12
Round-2
Karthika Padmakumar bt Adya Chaurasia 6-1, 4-6 (10-8)
Likvitha Kanta bt P Anila Kupia 6-1, 6-1
Jeevika Channabyregowda bt Jnanika MS 6-3, 6-2
Akshara RV bt Vasundhara Balajee 6-2, 4-6 (10-7)
Deshna Bhattacharya bt Mahiya Kaushik 6-1,6-1; 5-Gouri Yale bt Disha Kumar 6-4, 6-3
Shravya Numburi bt Saanvi Naik 6-0, 6-1
Round-1
Unnathi Muralidhar bt Sara Rajesh 6-4, 6-0
Akshara RV bt Sanmitha Harini 6-3, 6-2
Deshna Bhattacharya bt Aditi Khanapuri 6-2, 6-1
Jnanika MS bt Kruthika Ramamurthy 6-2, 6-3
Vasundhara Balajee bt Harshika Satish 6-4, 6-4
Mahiya Kaushik bt Ira Tripathi 7-5, 6-4
