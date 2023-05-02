Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in Europe, attended the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s Live concert at Frankfurt Festhalle with his father Boney Kapoor.

Arjun said: “Watching Hans Zimmer’s performance live is a dream come true for me. It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. He is one of the most talented human beings to have ever walked on the face of earth and it was an honour to witness his genius at Frankfurt up close and personal. I have always been a huge fan of his music. I mean his body of work is diverse and exceptional.”

He added: “I have been mesmerised by his brilliance in films like ‘The Lion King’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘The Dark Knight trilogy’, ‘Inception’, ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Interstellar’, among others, and I’m glad I got an opportunity to experience his concert.”

Arjun shared the reason behind as to why this trip was really special.

“What makes this trip even more special for me is because this is my first trip with just my dad. We have never travelled together and it was amazing to chill with him and talk to him and enjoy the evening. He is also a fan of Hans Zimmer and thoroughly enjoyed the show. We made a plan to make this happen and I’m glad it panned out perfect.”

Arjun will be seen exploring versatile roles in his upcoming projects. In the coming months, Arjun will be seen in the noir thriller film ‘The Ladykiller’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

20230502-120003