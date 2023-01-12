Arjun Kapoor feels lucky to have two of the finest producers in the Hindi film industry, Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan, backing him to shine as an actor.

Arjun says, “I am a huge Vishal Bhardwaj and a huge Luv Ranjan fan. They both have collaborated as producers to make a film that I’m acting in. Here it was me hoping that they direct me also soon, but I thought Joh producer banke mil raha who toh lelo, joh mil raha hai prasad samjhkar leleta hoon.”

“I think it’s always exciting when you can collaborate with different minds and put them together and see what comes out of it.”

He adds, “Creatively Vishalji has such a force of work to reckon with. Luv, as a producer and a director, has already achieved so much in such a short time. When I heard this script and I told Luv that I’ve heard this amazing script and would he consider going through it and that I was hoping to see what Luv feels as a producer, he jumped on it.”

“I think just the energy that we all came with to make the best film possible just goes to show that sometimes the least expected person can turn out to be the most exciting collaboration to have.”

Arjun adds, “So, Vishal Ji and Luv Ranjan’s collaboration happened and I think it’s great that it happened because it’s given me perhaps one of the most exciting films of my career! The cast that came together is again because of the producers and because of the brilliant writing of Kuttey.”

‘Kuttey’ is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. It releases on January 13, 2023.

