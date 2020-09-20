Arjuna Awardee para swimmer moves Delhi HC against suspension

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Para swimmer and Arjuna award recipient Prasanta Karmakar has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his 3-year-suspension pursuant to disciplinary proceedings conducted against him.

The plea, filed through advocates Amit Kumar Sharma and Satyam Singh Rajput, seeks to quash and set aside the suspension order by the disciplinary committee of the Paralympic Committee of India.

It also sought court’s permission to allow Karmakar to take part in swimming events and competition sponsored by the PCI.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on September 23.

“It is now settled law that the disciplinary proceedings must be just, fair and reasonable and negation thereof offend Articles 14 and 21 (of the Constitution). It is well settled law that principle of natural justice is integral part of Article 14. No decision prejudicial to a party should be taken without affording an opportunity or supplying the material which is the basis for the decision,” the plea said.

“…the Petitioner humbly seek the intervention of this Hon’ble Court in the present matter, as he has been arbitrarily and capriciously suspended by the PCI from participation and his being sponsored in any sports events by PCI for 3 years. The petitioner is one of the most decorated athlete of India has brought many laurels for the country,” the petition read.

It also states that his arbitrary and illegal suspension is violative of fundamental right enshrined under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

–IANS

anb/vd