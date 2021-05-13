Singer-songwriter Arlo Parks said she was always sure her family would love and accept her when she told them she was bisexual at the age of 17.

“I am kinda lucky because I’ve always been comfortable and I grew up in a place, in terms of my family, where I was very much approached with love. I knew no matter what, I would always be loved and accepted. For most people, that’s not how it goes,” Parks said in an interview with the Metro newspaper’s Guilty Pleasures column, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

She added everything went off well.

“It felt very kind of natural. Of course, it’s always a bit nerve-wracking but I felt I was coming into myself. My parents and friends were all very accepting. It didn’t even feel like a massive explosive moment. Everyone was like, ‘okay’, which I am really grateful for,” she said.

