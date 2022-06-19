The Arm-based mobile computing chip market, which includes smartphones, tablets and notebook PCs grew 27 per cent to $35.1 billion in 2021, says a new report.

According to research firm Strategy Analytics, Qualcomm led the Arm-based mobile computing chip market with a 34 per cent revenue share, followed by Apple with 31 per cent and MediaTek with 24 per cent.

“Arm-based mobile computing posted robust revenue growth in 2021, driven largely by growth in smartphone applications processors,” Sravan Kundojjala, Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement.

“MediaTek led the overall Arm-based mobile computing market in units while Qualcomm led in revenues. In addition, MediaTek led the Arm-based smartphone, Android tablet and Chromebook processor segments in unit terms in 2021,” Kundojjala added.

Smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC processors accounted for 88 per cent, 9 per cent and 3 per cent of total Arm-based mobile computing chip revenue in 2021.

Arm-based mobile computing market outperformed the x86-based mobile computing market in revenues and units, the report said.A

As per the research firm, the total Arm-based mobile computing chip revenue was almost 20 per cent higher than that of x86 (excluding chipsets and discrete GPUs) in 2021.

